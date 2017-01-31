It waited over the weekend, but today the studio-backed MPAA sent out a signal that corporate Hollywood is not happy with Donald Trump’s Executive Order signed Friday hatled entry into the U.S. for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations,.

In a statement released today, MPAA boss and former Democratic senator said the organization was “concerned about the impact of the executive order on individuals with legitimate personal and business relationships in the United States” (see the full statement below).

The shot across the bow comes following a weekend of protests at national airports after Trump signed the executive order Friday, banning travel from citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. A series of lawsuits resulted in court stays for parts of the order.

Those impacted include Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who confirmed over the weekend that he will not attend the Academy Awards on February 26 — “even if exceptions were to be made for my trip,” he said. There had been rumors circling that he might have trouble securing the proper travel visa to attend the ceremony. His latest film The Salesman is up for the Foreign Language Film Oscar.

Among the critics of the Executive Order — in addition to Barack Obama — include several Hollywood guilds. It was referenced repeatedly during Sunday’s SAG Awards live on TNT and TBS, as much a part of the show as the trophies handed out.

Here’s the MPAA’s full statement: