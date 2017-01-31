UPDATED with Donald Trump tweet: We spoke too soon. President Donald Trump did not wait for early morning to tweet his thoughts on Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ dispatch about his travel ban. He tweeted:

The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

PREVIOUSLY: Anticipating President Donald Trump’s tweets tomorrow morning: Acting Attorney General Sally Yates – an Obama administration leftover – this afternoon issued a letter saying the Justice Department “will not present arguments in defense of” Trump’s travel ban.” Yates said she’s not convinced Trump’s immigration order is “lawful” and has told DOJ staffers to refrain from defending his executive order, in re those various legal challenges already launched.

TV News feasting on the development now — CNN’s Wolf Blitzer repeatedly called it a “constitutional crisis — and late-night hosts get their crack at it tonight.