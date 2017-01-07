Jessica Goldberg told TV critics at TCA today that Season 2 of her fringe religion/cult drama for Hulu, The Path, debuting January 25, still feels very relevant in this new Donald Trump-ian “American environment.”

Aaron Paul stars, with Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy, as a man grappling with the loss of his family and community after his doubts about the cultish Meyerist Movement came to light.

“I was watching some of the episodes after the election,” show creator/EP Goldberg said about being struck by a scene in which Dancy, who plays cult leader Cal, stressed the importance of walls to protect the compound from outsiders. “It feels different now, what you write, what you say,” Goldberg acknowledged. “You have to think a little deeper about what stories you are writing.”

“A lot of these [religious] movements did start during the social revolution of the ’60s and ’70s and it feels like something like that is starting in America” again, she said.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen” Goldberg said of a Trump presidency. But, she noted, cults and religious fanaticism are “what people do when they’re not feeling included in their country…Our show deals with a lot of those questions. I think we’re also living in a country where faith is much more important than we all know about,” she said.

One TV critic, who described Trump’s administration as blurring the lines between church and state, wondered if, when Goldberg writes Season 3 she will “write into that skid, or away from it.”

“If I’m lucky enough to write a Season 3 I’d like to write in,” she answered.

“And, who knows, maybe Cal will have a spray tan!” she quipped.