Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on the second day of this year’s Sundance Film Festival but the former Celebrity Apprentice host will be looming large in Park City on the big screen.

The Robert Redford-founded fest reveled today that they’ve added the world premiere of TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time to the Documentary category. The up-close and personal look at Trump’s White House win comes from Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon – the on-air team that made up Showtime’s weekly The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show On Earth last year.

No official word on when TRUMPED will debut but I hear that January 23 had been penciled in as the first of several screenings. We do know for sure that the day after the Inauguration, Sundance vet Chelsea Handler is schedule to lead a women’s march down Park City’s Main Street. Marches are planned in LA, SF, DC, NYC and all over the country to protest the new Commender-in-chief.

As well as TRUMPED, Sundance also added the Nicholas Hoult and Danny Huston drama Newness to the festival on Monday. With 120 features representing 32 countries and the sequel to ex-VP Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth film opening the fest, Sundance 2017 runs from January 19- 29.

Here’s an official description of the films:

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES

TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time / U.S.A. (Directors: Banks Tarver, Ted Bourne, Mary Robertson) — In a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest political upset in recent history, Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon offer unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage of candidate Trump, from the primaries through the debates to the dawning realization that the controversial businessman will become the 45th President of the United States. World Premiere

PREMIERES

Newness / U.S.A. (Director: Drake Doremus, S creenwriter: Ben York Jones) — In contemporary Los Angeles, two millennials navigating a social media–driven hookup culture begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical boundaries. Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler, Albert Hammond Jr. World Premiere