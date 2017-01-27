In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, set to air tonight, President Trump called a remark made by an SNL writer via Twitter about his son Barron a “disgrace.”

“Your 10-year-old…What a wonderful, smart, charming kid. And then, they attack him; that’s got to hurt you and Melania,” Hannity asked.

“Well, Saturday Night Live – a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible,” Trump responded. “It’s a failing show, it’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10 year old son –“

“Horrible,” Hannity jumped in.

‘It’s a disgrace,” Trump said, finishing his thought.

“He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me,” Trump added.

Saturday Night Live has not commented on the matter to date, but a person familiar with the situation had told Deadline that SNL writer Katie Rich is suspended indefinitely after tweeting the day of Trump’s inauguration: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Rich’s tweet came from her personal handle, not from Saturday Night Live’s or NBC.

The White House Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement after the incident: “It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

Rich, who has been with the NBC late-night show about three years and worked exclusively on the show’s “Weekend Update” faux-newscast, on Monday tweeted a public apology for the joke, saying, “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”