“The ratings tonight are going to be through the roof,” President Donald Trump said in his final remark of his Fox News Channel interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

The interview, conducted at the White House, clocked 4.76 million viewers, and a cable-news high of 1.2 million viewers in the key news age bracket of 25-54. In overall audience, Trump’s second sit-down in two nights finished slightly shy of Bill O’Reilly’s 8 PM FNC program, which logged 4.86M viewers.

One night earlier, Trump gave his first sit-down as POTUS to ABC News’ David Muir. That interview logged 7.5M viewers, including 2.74M in the news demo.

During his Hannity interview, Trump said the media is “very hostile” to him, blasted as a “disgrace” an SNL writers’ tweet about Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron, and and Hannity wondered how Muir would feel about waterboarding if he had a child who had been kidnapped, among other topics.

