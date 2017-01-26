With NBC all encores and ABC mainly in repeats, President Donald Trump was the big ticket of Wednesday night with a one-hour special on the Disney-owned network.

Hosted by ABC News anchor David Muir, the 10 PM President Donald Trump – The White House Interview (1.7/6) was the top rated and most watched show of the night. For a POTUS who loves to be number #1 and on top of the ratings mountain, that’s going to be good news for the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host and ABC.

To put in some Commander-In-Chief context, the 45th POTUS’ first Big 4 interview from the White House more than doubled the results of NBC News’ chat with the 44th POTUS on January 13. Last night was also up 143% in the key demo from Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama’s final Big 4 sit-down on 60 Minutes on January 15. Touching on torture, building that wall on the Mexican border and more, the Trump interview drew 7.50 million viewers for the net. Easily the most eyeballs of the night and over 1 million more than the second most watched show of Wednesday.

Overall, with just that one show on last night, ABC tied Fox in the 18-49s with a 1.3/5 rating with the Disney-owned net coming second in the total viewership with 5.35 million to CBS’ 5.52 million.

Of course, despite the sure to come ratings boasting tweets to follow, it wasn’t all Trump all night on Wednesday.

For CBS, Hunted (1.4/5) got caught in some ratings reality after its massive January 22 debut following the very very well watched AFC Championship. Now in its regular slot, the 8 – 10 PM reality show took a 66% tumble in the demo from its best series debut of the season. Lead-out Code Black (0.9/3) was even with its last original of January 11.

The CW saw the return of Arrow (0.6/2) from its Season 5 winter break with some old faces showing up – kind of. Down a tenth from its last original of December 7 last year, the ‘Who Are You? episode of the Stephen Amell led DC Comics series was fell 45% among adults 18-49 from its Season 4 winter return of January 27, 2016. Arrow was followed last night by the Season 1 of the yet to be renewed Frequency (0.3/1), which was up a tenth from with last week.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (1.4/5), which was the second most watched show of the night with 6.25 million, and Star (1.2/4 ) were even with their January 18 shows.