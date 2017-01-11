“I have great respect for the news, great respect for freedom of the press and all that,” said Donald Trump today in his first full press conference in more than 168 days as more controversy around Russia’s role in last year’s American election swirled anew.

Originally scheduled for last month and starting about 15-minutes late, today’s just under 1-hour presser was supposed to center on Trump’s plan to divest himself from his business interests before taking office – but, as seems to always be the case with the author of The Art of the Deal, other matters have grabbed the spotlight.

“It’s very familiar territory to give news conferences, I think we maybe won the nomination because of news conferences,” the former Celebrity Apprentice host said right at the top of the presser. “We stopped giving them because we were getting inaccurate news.”

Thanking the media who didn’t run the story that broke yesterday of Russia having potentially damaging information on him, Trump said that it would be “a tremendous blot” on the intelligence agencies if it turned out that they leaked the material – a theme he returned to many times. Later in the press conference, Trump took aim at CNN directly for its reports on the matter, but refused to take a question from the cable newser. “I’m not going to give you a question, you are fake news,” he told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Hollywood got a shout out early on in the press conference on Wednesday. In his opening statement, Trump called Marvel CEO and longtime supporter Ike Perlmutter, “one of the great men of business,” while noting his involvement with improving the lot of veterans. Perlmutter will reportedly serve as an advisor to the Trump administration on veterans’ healthcare.

Announcing Wednesday that his adults sons and an longtime advisor will take over the running of his companies in a trust for his time in office, the gathering at NYC’s Trump Tower also comes as ex-Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, the President-elect’s choice for Secretary of State, began his confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill. Additionally, while reiterating he has no plans to release his tax returns, the presser came just nine days before the ex-reality TV front man is set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“As President, I could run the Trump Organization, great great company, and I could run the country and I’d do a very good job,” Trump told the media. “I don’t like the way that looks,” he also said.

Earlier in the morning, the social media loving PEOUTS responded more caustically on Twitter to reports that emerged late Tuesday claiming that both President Barack Obama and Trump were recently made aware by the intelligence community that operatives f the Russian government shave “compromising personal and financial information” about the PEOTUS.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

In his first time talking to the assembled media significantly since he literally said back in July that Russia should hack Hillary Clinton’s emails, after seemingly repeatedly have digitally broken in to her campaign, Trump started his remarks a bullet point listing of plans and accomplishments, as well as an announcement of who his Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee will be.

Playing the media, as he has done so many times in the past, Trump turned parts of the press conference into a dispute about his adversaries. “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset not a liability,” the PEOTUS told reporters before once again claiming the Obama administration was responsible for the creation of ISIS and asking if Hillary Clinton would be tougher with Russia than him.

“I think it was Russian,” Trump did concede of the hacking of the DNC, the Clinton campaign and others during the election, “but I think we also get hacked by other counties and people.” He added, “we have much hacking going on …hacking is bad and it shouldn’t be done.”