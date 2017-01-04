Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. President-elect Donald Trump just tweeted that he will hold a “general news conference” in New York City next week:

I will be having a general news conference on JANUARY ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

And to think that newly elected Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor just this morning that “America cannot afford a presidency.”

Assuming that he’s serious this time — and that, say, the Russians didn’t hack his Twitter account — it would mark POTUS-elect’s first presser in some 160 days.

Of course, this is just the latest Trumpian promise to meet the press. So before you change your bridge club plans for next Wednesday, remember that Trump said in late November that he would be holding “a major news conference” with his children on December 15 to address potential conflicts of interest involving his business dealings. Three days before said event, it abruptly was canceled. Thus far, there’s been no new date set for a press meet to discuss his plans for separation of purse and state.

So what will be the topics for next week’s faceoff with the “crooked media”? Today’s tweet offered no hint, but expect questions about how Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice and exactly what Omarosa Manigault will be doing in her new White House role.

Oh, and perhaps a query or three about Russia, China, jobs, his Cabinet picks and, ideally, those alleged plans to make sure his business dealings are above board, presidency-wise.