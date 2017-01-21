About 15.3M viewers watched Donald Trump’s inauguration daytime activities via Big 3 broadcast networks, ABC and CBS and NBC.

NBC News led the pack, with an average of 5.8 million total viewers from 10 AM to 5:45 PM ET on January 20. In the same period of time ABC logged 4.9M viewers and CBS averaged 4.6M.

NBC also led in the 25-54 age bracket that is considered the news demographic, with 1.9M viewers. ABC followed with 1.4M and CBS logged 1.2M.

In the younger 18-49 age bracket, NBC topped the broadcast networks as well, with 1.7M viewers, to ABC’s 1.1M and CBS’s 920K.