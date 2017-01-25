Nearly simultaneous with President Donald Trump signing an executive order directing federal funds for construction of that wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, ABC News sent to media a clip of Trump telling David Muir the United States will be “reimbursed by Mexico…100%” for the cost of building the wall.

“We will be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make, from Mexico,” Trump told Muir in his first sit-down interview since being sworn in as POTUS. ABC New will air a portion of the interview on Muir’s evening newscast and the full interview in a one-hour 10 PM ET special tonight, President Trump: The First Interview.

When Muir pointed out that Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto has vowed his country will not pay for the wall, Trump responded, “He has to say that…But I’m telling you there will be a payment…it will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form.”