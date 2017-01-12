Prolific producer Ryan Murphy got asked at TCA if he’d like to do a future edition of his latest FX anthology series, Feud about President-elect Donald Trump feuding with….[Fill In the Blank].

Murphy joked he’d love to do an edition about Trump’s feud with Meryl Streep, and to have Streep play herself.

The question came after a panel with the cast and creators of the first edition, Feud: Bette and Joan, dramatizing the pain behind the headlines of the famous clash between former Hollywood starlets Bette Davis and Joan Crawford as, now middle-aged, they worked on the 60’s Warner Bros movie What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? in hopes it would resuscitate their careers.



Twelve days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Meryl Streep gave what would have been the best political speech of the White House race cycle, except it was delivered exactly two months after Trump was elected, as she accepted the award at the Golden Globes. Without mentioning Trump by name, she said, “There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart…It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.”

The future leader of the free world blasted Streep that same night, in a late-night interview with New York Times, and via Twitter, calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” a “Hillary flunky” and “one of the liberal movie people,” among other remarks.

The subject of Trump, which has reared its head at nearly every panel this TCA, got brought up after the panel for the debut of Feud. In the scrum with TV critics, Murphy mentioned that while he hasn’t decided what battles future Feuds will tackle, he’d asked Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, who play Davis, and Crawford, respectively, for suggestions, suggesting they will be back in subsequent editions. Murphy said he’s had same conversation with Mark Ruffalo. “It doesn’t necessarily need to be set in Hollywood, it can be set in the 16th century,” Murphy said, joking, “Everyone keeps asking me to do Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.”