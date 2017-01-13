Martha MacCallum signed off as co-host of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom this morning, with a President Nixon exit reference, as she heads to the network’s 7 PM time slot to host a pop-up program, The First 100 Days.

MacCallum is taking the slot vacated by Tucker Carlson, who landed the network’s 9 PM slot vacated by Megyn Kelly who moved to NBC News. MacCallum’s show will cover President-elect Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, and she will also co-anchor the network’s Inauguration Day coverage January 20 alongside Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier.

MacCallum, who had been co-anchoring America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer since 2010, recently signed a multiyear deal to remain at Fox News.