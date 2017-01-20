The morning Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Trump’s inaugural address “is a beautifully written, powerfully delivered speech.” She described it as “elegant” and “brief.”

“I believe today Donald Trump is our new president and will set a tone…to unify the country,” Conway said, instructing viewers, “it’s really up to all of us to meet that challenge along with him.”

“Donald Trump didn’t divide the country, but he has a wonderful opportunity to start to heal and unify the country,” she said.