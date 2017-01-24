NBC’s Meet The Press With Chuck Todd clocked its biggest overall audience in more than eight years – 4.66 million viewers – on Sunday for its interview with Kellyanne Conway. On the show, President Donald Trump’s counselor defended Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s delivery of “alternative facts” about the size of the crowd that had attended Trump’s inauguration.

MTP beat CBS’s Face The Nation (which rates its first half hour only) by 109,000 viewers, and ABC’s This Week by 656K.

In the adults 25-54 news demo, MPT logged 1.37M viewers, besting Face The Nation‘s 1.15M, and This Week‘s 1.11M.

NBC News noted that an additional 1.785 million total viewers and 417,000 viewers in the demo watched MTP replays on MSNBC.

Axios, which this morning reported a detailed list of Trump’s reading and TV viewing habits, reported he regularly watches the Sunday Beltway shows, “especially Meet The Press.”