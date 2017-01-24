NBC’s Meet The Press With Chuck Todd clocked its biggest overall audience in more than eight years – 4.66 million viewers – on Sunday for its interview with Kellyanne Conway. On the show, President Donald Trump’s counselor defended Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s delivery of “alternative facts” about the size of the crowd that had attended Trump’s inauguration.
MTP beat CBS’s Face The Nation (which rates its first half hour only) by 109,000 viewers, and ABC’s This Week by 656K.
In the adults 25-54 news demo, MPT logged 1.37M viewers, besting Face The Nation‘s 1.15M, and This Week‘s 1.11M.
NBC News noted that an additional 1.785 million total viewers and 417,000 viewers in the demo watched MTP replays on MSNBC.
Axios, which this morning reported a detailed list of Trump’s reading and TV viewing habits, reported he regularly watches the Sunday Beltway shows, “especially Meet The Press.”
Will someone please start a campaign to convince MSNBC to make MTP commercial free?! The cable news shows are increasingly difficult to watch due to the number of commercials they jam into an hour, especially in the second half hour. MTP is a public affairs show and MSNBC should make a statement to the journalistic community and forego revenue on one show for one hour of the week. Is that really too much sacrifice in today’s Trump filled cacophony of non-stop coverage and “alternate facts”. Chuck’s interview with Conway would have been even more searing had he not have had to end it to go to commercial. It is so frustrating as a viewer to endure the constant cutaways to commercial breaks when so much is at stake now. NBC News is making more than enough revenue to offset any loses incurred from making MTP commercial free. MSNBC should set an example for the other Sunday news shows and bite the bullet. It would demonstrate their true commitment to pure journalism over crass commercialism!