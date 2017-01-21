Donald Trump has cast himself as the only person who can rescue us “from this hellscape created by you and me,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid told The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, describing Trump’s inaugural address hours earlier.

Trump’s post-truth world, she said, has to change the way the press does its job, Reid said.

“Journalists are accustomed to, when the president says something…you just report it. But now, something Donald Trump tweets is not a headline you can just translate right into your magazine, or your newspaper or on television,” she continued. “Because it might be true – and more times than not it isn’t true, it’s a flat-out lie that he’s making up.”

Other times, Trump has effected change “in a negative way” via Twitter, she noted. “He has caused stocks to drop of companies that he’s threatening on his Twitter feed. And he’s threatening the press; he says he’s going to remove the press from the White House.”

The media has “to study authoritarian regimes, unfortunately,” Reid argued. “We have to look at the way Vladimir Putin operates. And we have to to think about how do we, a free press, operate with an increasingly authoritarian regime and change everything we’re doing. We can’t just report what he says and live on his Twitter feed.”