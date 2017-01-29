Throughout the Producers Guild of America Awards tonight, various presenters expressed their ire toward the new U.S. President Donald Trump, especially in the wake of his recent restrictions on immigration. None, were louder or named Trump tonight more bluntly than multi-Grammy and Oscar winner John Legend who is also an EP on this year’s mega Oscar contender and PGA winner La La Land.

Legend exclaimed, “This is a film about love, about dreams and about this lovely city we call home, Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers. We are the voice, we are the face, of America. Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”