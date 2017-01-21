Finally, a completely honest late-night comic. Jimmy Kimmel tonight revealed how happy he is to have a Donald Trump presidency to mine for comedy after eight years of the Obamas:

“Let me tell you something, I have not had it easy” Kimmel said on his Inauguration Day edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “For the last eight years I have been forced to make jokes about the First Lady’s vegetable garden. You think I’m not going to grab this pumpkin by the guts and shake it until the seeds pop out? You are damn right I am!”

“You know the old saying, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’? Well, guess what? Life just gave us an orange as president.”