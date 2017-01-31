Jimmy Kimmel opened his ABC late-night show pointing out that, thanks to President Trump’s travel ban, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer got to explain to reporters how detaining a 5-year-old helps Make America Safe Again.

The White House says the boy was held five hours because he could have posed a “threat” to the United States. According to some press reports, the boy was handcuffed at one point. He was among people detained at airports across the country, after President Donald Trump signed an executive 0rder banning travel from seven countries with majority Muslim populations.

At the briefing, Spicer explained to the dubious reporter: “To assume that just because of someone’s age and gender that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong.”