Jimmy Kimmel continues to make good on his promise to mine Donald Trump’s White House for late-night comedy. In his most recent dig, he noted the No. 1 movie in the United States right now is Split, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The movie made more than $40 million over the weekend. It is about a kidnapper who has multiple personalities. The film did so well, Kimmel told viewers, the studio already is moving ahead with a sequel.

“Twenty-three personalities live in Donald Trump. To whom am I speaking with now?” asks a woman in his presence, as we see:

Trump say Hillary Clinton is “a great woman and a good woman:

Trump say Hillary Clinton is a “nasty woman” during a presidential debate

Trump saying after release of Access Hollywood video: “I have no idea who these women are:

Trump talking, in that video, about grabbing women “by the p**sy.”

Trump saying he’s pro-choice

Trump saying he’s “pro-life.”

Last Friday, Kimmel refreshingly acknowledged he’s happy he is to have a Donald Trump presidency to mine for comedy after eight years of the Obamas.

“Let me tell you something, I have not had it easy” Kimmel said on his Inauguration Day edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “For the last eight years I have been forced to make jokes about the First Lady’s vegetable garden. You think I’m not going to grab this pumpkin by the guts and shake it until the seeds pop out? You are damn right I am!”