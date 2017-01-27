ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel mined his networks interview with President Donald Trump and came up with gold. Kimmel noted how cartoon-ishly villainous Trump sounded at times during his interview with David Muir – particularly when Muir asked if he thought denying help to Syrian refugees would result in more anger from Muslim communities .

To demonstrate, he presents another Kimmel Kartoon in which POTUS’ voice into a Justice League cartoon scene, in which The Man of Steel meets “The Man of Gold.”