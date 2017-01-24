The same day ABC News announced it had landed President Donald Trump’s first sit-down since being sworn in, the network’s late-night star Jimmy Kimmel discussed Trump’s unhappiness with press reports about the size of his inaugural crowd and his press secretary’s announcement of what Kellyanne Conway called “alternative facts” about that crowd.

“Not since ‘consciously uncoupled’ have I heard something as conveniently skewed as ‘alternative facts,’ ” Kimmel said. “I wish I’d known about ‘alternative facts’ when I was in high school. I would have had straight A’s.”

Kimmel presented his own set of alternative facts about his Olympics win, the “magnitude of my manhood” and the size of that night’s studio audience.

