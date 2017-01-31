Late Late Show’s Brit host, James Corden cold-opened with a video about traveling out of LAX, in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban order.

The order, which triggered protests at airports around the country over the weekend, stopping travel from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days, and suspended the refugee resettlement for Syrians indefinitely.

Corden’s video aired hours after former President Barack Obama issued a statement saying he is “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country” with regard to the executive order, adding “all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy – not just during an election but every day.”