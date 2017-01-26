Menu

Donald Trump To Interrupt LGBTQ Miniseries ‘When We Rise’ On ABC

by
President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ABC has had to re-schedule its LGBT miniseries When We Rise to make room for President Donald Trump. File this under “Ironic.”

Earlier this month, ABC announced it would schedule its groundbreaking miniseries across four consecutive nights, for maximum impact: February 27-March 2, from 9-11 PM each night.

But yesterday, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced at a news conference at the Capitol that he had invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28 (First addresses by a newly elected POTUS to the joint session of Congress are not officially called State of the Union Addresses). SOTU addresses typically take place at 9 PM because POTUS’s are no dummies about HUT levels – especially not this TV-savvy one.

ABC announced this afternoon that, owing to ABC News’ special report, President Donald Trump’s Address to Congress, the When We Rise will air as planned on Monday, February 27, will take a break the next night while Trump speaks, and resume broadcsting two hours a night,Wednesday through Friday, March 1-3, from 9-11 PM.

When We Rise chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women, who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. It stars Guy Pearce as LGBT activist Cleve Jones, Mary-Louise Parker as women’s rights leader Roma Guy, Rachel Griffiths as her wife, social justice activist Diane, Michael K. Williams as African American community organizer Ken Jones and Ivory Aquino as transgender activist Cecelia Chung.

At the recently wrapped TCA, When We Rise creator Dustin Lance Black told a dubious ballroom of TV critics and reporters, “If Donald Trump actually watches the show, he might like the show.”

“I think a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump will love this show,” he continued. “I don’t see this show as trying to speak to only half of the country — I didn’t write the show for half the country.”

 

