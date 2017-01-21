The Donald Trump presidency may be very good for CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Trump’s inauguration handed Late Show its best early household delivery since its third week on the air, the September 22, 2015 telecast when Trump was Colbert’s guest. Last night, The Late Show drew a 2.9 household ratings in the metered markets, up +21% compared to same night last week and +16% compared to same night last year. Late Show finished No.1 in households on four of the five nights this week (including a tie). On inauguration night, Late Show topped NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2.3 HH rating), and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (1.9).

In the 18-49 age bracket, Colbert clocked a 0.63 rating in the markets with people meters, which is his highest in the demo since October 20, 2016. That still was below the demo late-night leader, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (0.8). Colbert tied Kimmel for second place.