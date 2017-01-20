President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama received PEOTUS Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the front door of the White House at 6:42 AM PT. Rare moment of TV news talking-head silence followed:

“How are you?” Obama could be heard saying as the Trumps got out of the large black SUV.

“So nice to see you,” he said to Melania Trump.

Melania brought Michelle Obama a present, in a Tiffany Blue box.

As the two couples lined up at the top of the steps for a photo op, Trump seemed unclear where Obama would stand.

“I’m always on the left,” Obama joked.