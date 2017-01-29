After an afternoon spent watching Finding Dory with his family and friends at the Executive Mansion as protests and lawsuits break out all over the nation over his Executive Order halting entry to America for citizens of several Muslim majority nations, President Donald Trump today addressed the matter directly – kind of. The ex-Celebrity Apprentice host and the White House has taken a tactic that is becoming increasingly familiar in the early days of his administration – stand steadfast but tone the language down and alway blame the media.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave,” a statement from the President said Sunday. “We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say,” the statement added.

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” Trump goes on to say of the Executive Order he signed on January 27. With detentions, ACLU lawyers and chaos at airports like LAX, Dulles in DC, DFW in Texas, NYC and more, the order puts a 90-day freeze on travel by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. The wide-ranging order also halts Syrian refugees from resettling in America for the next 120 days with an aim to eventually cut those admitted by 50% to 50,000.

RelatedWriters Guild Calls Travel Ban “Unconstitutional & Deeply Wrong”

As has also become the norm after eliciting a backlash for its actions, the subsequent more measured approach from the Trump administration this afternoon seems to contradict POTUS’ own words on social media of earlier today:

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Here’s the full statement the White House released from the President on Sunday afternoon:

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

At the same time as the official word from the White House is more contrite, tweets from Trump lashed out at the 2008 GOP Presidential candidate and an another Republican Senator who disagree with his actions. Earlier in the day, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham issued a statement that said, in part, that “ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.” POTUS hit back hard:

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

It should be noted another Republican, Senator Bob Corker has now come out against the way the travel ban order was implemented. Corker is chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and was considered a pick for Trump’s Secretary of State at one point. With the SAG Awards tonight, expect a lot more reactions and expressions from Hollywood later today.

RelatedKal Penn Turns Troll’s Tweet Into $250,000 Refugee Fundraiser; “I’m Speechless”, Actor Says