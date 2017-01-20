President Trump asked Congressional lunch attendees today to give a hand to the politician he called to be thrown in jail during his presidential campaign.

“I was very honored, very, very honored, when I heard President Bill Clinton, and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today, and I think it’s appropriate to say and I’d like you to stand up. I’d like you to stand up,” he told Hillary Clinton, as reported by Politico from the event. She did, and so did everyone else in the hall, giving her a 30-second standing ovation in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, the web site reported.

“Honestly, there’s nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people, so thank you all for being here,” Trump added.

The former First Lady accompanied her husband to Trump’s inauguration; all of the living former POTUS’s attended the 45th president’s swearing in except George H.W. Bush who was hospitalized earlier this week.

In August, then GOP nominee Trump called for a “special prosecutor” to step in and investigate Clinton.

“The amounts involved, the favors done, and the significant numbers of times it was done, require an expedited investigation by a special prosecutor immediately, immediately, immediately,” Trump said in a campaign speech.

“After the FBI and Department of Justice whitewash of the Clinton email crimes, they certainly cannot be trusted to quickly or impartially investigate Hillary Clinton’s new crimes, which happen all the time.”