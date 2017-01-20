Hillary Clinton showed up for the inauguration, wearing a white pantsuit, as she had worn on the final night of the DNC when she officially became the Democrats’ Presidential nominee. Clinton, and her husband, former POTUS Bill Clinton, declined to answer questions shouted at her by the press as to how it feels to be there, having handily won the popular vote but not the electoral college.

Clinton had however, tweeted remarks earlier this morning:

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

After the Clintons, the Cheneys were seen arriving; former Veep Dick Cheney, well-known for casual dress at important events during inclement weather, wore a natty overcoat, and cowboy hat.

Hillary Clinton hasn’t been seen much since delivering her concession speech the morning after the election though, in late November, she made a surprise appearance at UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York to introduce Katy Perry, the singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador honored with the organization’s Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award. That appearance was among her first since losing the presidential election to Trump, and was greeted with a standing ovation. Audience members tweeted that Perry was surprised by Clinton’s arrival onstage, and was moved to tears.