Fox News Channel’s Ainsley Earhardt will get the next sit-down interview with President-elect Donald Trump, which the network says will air Wednesday on its Fox & Friends morning show. The network said Trump and the show’s co-host will touch on details about Friday’s inauguration, the brouhaha over Rep. John Lewis, Trump’s relationship with the press, and plans for his first day in office.

Last Wednesday, Trump held his first press conference since July. At the nearly hourlong event he continued his criticism of the press and detailed plans to divest his business interests before taking office.

In the meantime, Trump has been busy finalizing positions in his administrations, critiquing Saturday Night Live skits featuring Alec Baldwin as Trump and defending himself on Twitter over comments made by the likes of Lewis and of course Meryl Streep after her Golden Globes speech.

On Sunday, Trump’s interview with Rupert Murdoch-owned Brit paper The Sunday Times with former Conservative leadership contender Michael Gove marked Trump’s first post-election interview in Europe. He indicated there would be a major shift into how he’ll handle foreign relations going forward.