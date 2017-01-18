Law & Order impresario Dick Wolf says he does not know when NBC is going to air the hot-button Unstoppable episode of L&O: SVU is going to air, and he’s not asking.

“The episode that was written nine months ago, I don’t know when it’s going to air; I don’t control scheduling of…episodes,” he said, when asked a question about the oft-pulled episode, during a TCA panel on Wolf’s latest NBC series Chicago Justice.

In November, a couple days before the presidential election, NBC made the call not to air SVU’s Donald Trump-ian episode, “Unstoppable” on November 16, as the network previously announced. In the oft-re-scheduled episode of the long-running franchise, the totally-not-Trump-but-they-can’t-stop-you-from-making-comparisons character, played by Gary Cole, is a bit of an oaf, but loaded with the stuff. He’s contemplating a change of address to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. for eight years, only some women with sordid stories about him are trying to thwart him from moving on up.

Asked today if he was pushing to have the episodes air in-season, Wolf said, “Honestly, I never pressure the network to schedule anything in a specific way…It’s their air and I have not been informed when it’s going to air. I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”

That November air date had been just the latest for the episode. Less than two weeks before that date was set NBC had removed the elusive episode from its previous October 26 airdate, deciding to hold it until some unspecified date after Election Day.