Donald Trump who, in addition to being the next president of the United States, remains executive producer of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, this morning gleefully savaged the shows’ latest season launch. This may mark the first time a TV series EP has taken to Twitter to celebrate his show’s lousy numbers:

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Celebrity Apprentice got off to a rocky start with new host Schwarzenegger. The reality series’ eighth season starter — and first without original star Trump — logged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers. That is down 46% from the most recent Season 7 debut two years ago, and ties an all-time Live+Same Day low for the celebrity version of the business-themed reality series executive produced by the President-elect.

The tweets, coming at the expense of the show on which – it’s worth repeating – Trump remains executive producer, appear to be intended to ding two-term California Gov. Schwarzenegger. The body builder turned Hollywood celebrity is a Republican and, during the election cycle, first endorsed Ohio Gov/White House hopeful John Kasich, then had the temerity to announce he would not vote for GOP presidential candidate Trump in the wake of that ’05 Access Hollywood tape in which Trump is heard boasting about being so famous he can grope women with impunity.

Trump took the time to publicly critique the NBC series’ performance after urging Americans to show up for his inauguration to which most celebrities appear intended to give a pass:

Hopefully, all supporters, and those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will go to D.C. on January 20th. It will be a GREAT SHOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

And, after blasting Celebrity Apprentice’ performance, moved on to the weightier matters: celebrity editor Anna Wintour having come to his office to ask him to meet with Conde Nast editors which, Trump advises, he will do this morning: