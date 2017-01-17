Fox has the Super Bowl this year, and sibling Fox News Channel said today that its primetime anchor Bill O’Reilly will interview Donald Trump during the pregame show, around 4 PM PT on February 5. The by-then president will tape the sit-down with his old pal at the White House earlier that day.

Additional portions of the interview will air on FNC’s The O’Reilly Factor the following night and will be available in its entirely online.

Trump will have been president for a little more than two weeks at the time of the interview, so of course there will be no shortage of topics to cover. But it will be interesting to see if they touch on any that are relevant to the NFL and its title game. Will O’Reilly ask whether Trump is still bitter 30 years later after his failed attempt to own an NFL franchise. It was in 1985 that the upstart United States Football League, which has been playing in the spring and throwing then-unheard-of sums of money at star players to lure them away from the NFL, voted to move to a fall schedule to compete with the Big League. Trump, who owned the Doug Flutie-led New Jersey Generals of the USFL, hoped to force a merger with the NFL as a way to secure an ownership on the cheap.

