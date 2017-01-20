On the eve of becoming the 45th President of the United States/most powerful person on the planet, Donald Trump kept complaining about the press, and reliving Election Night.
“I made a speech tonight at the Lincoln Memorial, in front of all of those people, and all of those live television cameras – I can’t stand them,” Trump said tonight at an inaugural dinner with campaign donors.
“But, actually a couple of them are starting to get honest,” he said. “I thought it was a very good speech. And so, instead of saying it was a good speech, they’re saying: ‘It doesn’t matter tonight. How will he do tomorrow?’ They never give you credit!
“But tomorrow, we have a speech, probably around 12 o’clock. It may rain; it may not rain. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. The truth is, if it really pours, that’s OK because people will realize it’s my real hair and that’s OK.”
Seeing campaign manager Kellyanne Conway at one of the dinner tables, Trump enthused, “There is no den she will not go into. When my men are petrified to go on a certain network, I say ‘Kellyanne, will you do it?’ … Then she gets on and she just destroys them.”
Wonder how thrilled his “donors” were to hear that he’s still reliving two months ago, or how as the biggest media whore ever to run for office hew now hates the press and, most nauseatingly, praising the only person more unctuous than him, Minister of Propaganda Kellyanne Goebbels?
No doubt everyone assembled was hoping he’d have moved on by now and showed a glimmer of the selflessness required to be POTUS. It just ain’t gonna happen.
Sigh…
#1 – Kellyanne has never destroyed anyone if it involved being honest and thoughtful. Does she shrilly scream lies over people… Well yeah, she does that pretty well. Does she sit stone faced when confronted with her own and DT’s hypocrisy and contradictory statements and positions. Again – excellent at that. But “destroy” people making cogent, rational and intelligent points based on facts. Not yet. Would be nice if she embraced truthfulness when representing the highest office in the land. But I guess that ship has sailed.
#2 – His hair. That’s everything right there – on the eve of becoming POTUS he’s still complaining about things that are rooted in nothing other than his own vanity. “I thought it was good, but they won’t say that” “It’s my real hair” “Why don’t they like me”
Oy. Gonna be a fun one tomorrow.