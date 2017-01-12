“Is there anything a billionaire can’t solve,” and are they having second thoughts about the premise (enigmatic tech billionaire purchases troubled police precinct to fix it) a jaded TV critic asked creators of Fox’s cop drama APB, days before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

EP Matt Nix noted the series is inspired by a true story about a police precint in New Orleans, in which a rich guy paid for a small police force to help patrol. (The series is inspired by the July New York Times Magazine article, “Who Runs the Streets of New Orleans.”)

That did not seem to help during the Q&A on the same day Trump savaged press outlets that reported POETUS allegedly had received classified briefings suggesting the Kremlin has potentially “compromising” information about our next president, and the week Trump dismissed the press as “fake” after Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe speech urging journalists to hold power to account.

EP Trey Callaway promised the Gideon Reeves character will run into some of the ramifications of taking his eye off his company for this “new experiment” in crime fighting. And Nix said there will be discussion in the show that privatizing a police force is “not necessarily a great thing” and that “this could get nightmarish if we’re not careful.”

But, Nix insisted, “I think you make much more progress in the world by talking to the best sides of all people, and I mean that on the right and the left, and say, ‘yes, you know what. Money does things that no money doesn’t do.”

“There are lessons to be drawn from the business community and from disruption, and that power must be wielded responsibility. I think most Trump supporters would agree with that, and I think that’s important to articulate on television.”