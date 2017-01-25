Bravo’s Real Housewives impresario/Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen visited NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers to illustrate, as we have been saying for some time, that Cohen is maybe better suited than are many TV-news talking heads, to cover the presidency of former reality-TV star Donald Trump.

Cohen came this close to claiming Trump is taking some of his material. Cohen told Meyers he’s particularly obsessed with Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, calling her “alternative facts” line to NBC’s Chuck Todd last weekend his “favorite statement ever made in the history of ever.”

That was, however, a deft segue by way of reminding viewers Cohen had it first: before Conway and her “alternative facts” made national news, Real Housewives had a Washington-based edition, and Michaele Salahi. Salahi looked strikingly similar to Conway, Cohen observed, and, he said, she too had her “alternative facts” about having been invited to that state dinner, etc.