Donald Glover, creator and star of FX’s Atlanta, has signed an exclusive overall deal with FX Productions, the studio behind the breakout new comedy series.

Under the pact, Glover will continue to write, direct, executive produce and star in Atlanta in addition to developing new TV series for FX Networks and other networks and streaming services.

The news comes on the heels of Glover landing two Golden Globe awards on Sunday as Atlanta won best comedy series and he was named best actor in a comedy series.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Prods. “Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Glover also won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and he was recently nominated for a WGA Award and DGA Award.

Atlanta was basic cable’s most-watched new comedy in three years in Adults 18-49 and the highest-rated comedy in FX Networks’ history, averaging 4.84 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms.

Glover is repped by WME, Dianne McGunigle at MGMT Entertainment, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.