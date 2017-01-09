“Lando’s a big deal. He’s the first toy I ever got,” said Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover tonight backstage at the Golden Globes. He was talking about his huge upcoming role in the next Disney standalone Star Wars film of Han Solo in which he plays Lando Calrissian, the best friend and Cloud City chief of the famed sci smugger.

“It’s interesting, when you have something iconic in a range when people pay attention to it, it’s hard. You want to live up to the expectation, but you can only live up to your own,” said Glover about the high stakes in playing a role, made famous by Billy Dee Williams.

“I just want to have fun. I know the directors Phil (Lord) and Chris (Miller) and I love the guy (Alden Ehrenreich) who is playing Han. It’s gonna be a fun time,” said Glover. At AFI, Ehrenreich told us he had just finished some stunt prep work for the Han Solo movie which begins production this year.

Tonight, Glover’s FX series Atlanta won two Globes for best comedy series and Glover, comedy actor. “I’ve been trying to make this show for a long time,” said Glover.

“I only care what people in Atlanta think about the show. I couldn’t name a show ‘Detroit’ and have everyone hate it. If I can go to a Chick-fil-A and someone compliments, I’d be cool. It’s touching something that’s personal,” said the Upright Citizens Brigade alum. In Atlanta, Glover plays “Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks,” an ambitious college drop-out and his estranged cousin, who suddenly becomes a star.

Glover further expounded on the origins of the show:

“I went home two years ago, and my mom was cleaning out my room. My brother pulled out a letter that I sent to him in college in which I revealed that I had this dream where we would write a show together. It’s been in my head for a long time.”