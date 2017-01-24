One of the buzziest documentaries coming out of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Peter Bratt’s Dolores premiered Friday just in time for the doc’s inspirational subject, civil and labor rights leader Dolores Huerta, to speak at events surrounding the Park City Women’s March. Executive produced by legendary musician Carlos Santana, alongside consulting producer (and Star star) Benjamin Bratt, Dolores tells the story of Dolores Huerta, who bucked 1950s gender conventions by co-founding the country’s first farmworkers’ union. The world has long recognized Cesar Chavez’s role in transforming the U.S. labor movement, while somehow giving short shrift to Huerta, the woman who empowered a generation of immigrants, all while raising 11 children.

Stopping by during Day 1 of Deadline’s Sundance studio, Huerta, Bratt and the film’s producers discussed their reasons for making the documentary.

“My story, it’s really the story of a lot of other people who were involved in the farmworker movement. It was the farmworkers themselves, many of them who were arrested, who were jailed, who were beaten, who were killed, just trying to get basic human rights,” Huerta said, minimizing the emphasis of her own part in the events depicted on screen.

“And, of course, the general public that also supported the farmworker movement, because without the general public joining in to boycott grapes, and lettuce, and wines we asked them to boycott, the farmworkers never would have won their struggle,” she continued. “So it’s really the story of a movement of a lot of people that were involved to make things better for the people that feed us.”

“On some level, the film is a correction of the historical record, as it’s been recorded thus far. Dolores’ story, other women and their impact on our culture, on who we are as a people, it’s been excised, purposefully,” Benjamin Bratt added. “So the film is a celebration of her sense of independence, the fire of her spirit, and really it’s a testament to, and a reminder that individual power, as she likes to say, is a very powerful thing not to be squandered, that if you have the commitment, and the level of self sacrifice that it takes, that anyone can activate and put positivity in the world.”

To hear from Santana, Huerta and director Peter Bratt about the doc’s importance and relevance just days into our post-Trump America, watch Deadline’s video exclusive above.