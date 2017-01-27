Universal/Amblin/Walden Media’s A Dog’s Purpose drew $455K last night from 2,255 venues which started showtimes at 6PM.

By comparison, one of the last dog movies, Max from Warner Bros./MGM took in $500K on its preview night before grossing a $4.3M first day, and $12.1M opening weekend. Granted that was during the last weekend of June 2015 when there are more kids out of school.

Also, don’t underestimate Uni/Blumhouse’s SplitThe movie was +2% on Thursday over Wednesday with an estimated $2.5M at 3,038 venues taking its first week’s cume to $51.7M. 20th Century Fox’s Hidden Figures was second with $1.55M at 3,416 locations; its total by Sunday within reach of $100M.

 