A week after cast member Rider Strong said as much on his podcast, Disney has announced that Girl Meets World has been canceled. The sequel series to the earlier Boy Meets World will end with the conclusion of its third season.

“Disney Channel will present the series finale of “Girl Meets World” on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (6:00 p.m. EST). In the episode, “Girl Meets Goodbye,” the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision,” the network said in a statement. “We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”

Past month, Strong revealed the cancelation on his podcast Literary Disco, saying “We finished the third season of Girl Meets World — my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended.”

The season finale, “Girl Meets Goodbye”, will also showcase a big Boy Meets World reunion with Strong, Ben Savage, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, William Russ, and Betsy Randle all appearing.