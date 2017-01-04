Fox Television Stations has renewed Dish Nation for two years, through 2017-2019. The daily half-hour entertainment news program features radio teams from around the country offering their perspectives on breaking celebrity and pop culture news.

Averaging 4.1 million weekly viewers this season, Dish Nation is the youngest skewing magazine show, with 49.8 as its median age. The show ranks No. 2 in adults 18-34 and women 18-34 among magazines with African American viewers, according to FTS.

The weeknight program also has grown in households in key time slots, year over year: WWOR-MNT / New York (+13%), KTTV-FOX / Los Angeles (+17%), KSAZ-FOX/ Phoenix (+50%), KCPQ-FOX/ Seattle (+67%), KTBC-FOX/Austin (+20%), KOKH-FOX/ Oklahoma City (+14%) and ENAC-MNT/Providence (+43%). Ratings reflect November 2016 sweeps vs November 2015 sweeps.

Dish Nation’s radio teams include Atlanta’s Rickey Smiley Morning Show, heard locally on Atlanta’s WHTA and syndicated in over 60 markets nationwide, headed by Rickey Smiley, with Headkrack, Gary with da Tea, Da Brat, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams; and Los Angeles’ Heidi & Frank, heard weekdays on KLOS.

Dish Nation is produced by Fox Television Stations and distributed by Twentieth Television. Vinny Rutherford serves as executive producer.