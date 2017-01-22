Filmmaker Laura Nix, director of the 2014 documentary The Yes Men are Revolting, has been named as the second Sundance Institute and Discovery Impact Fellow. The announcement was made at Discovery Channel’s 2017 Sundance Film Festival reception.

“Receiving this recognition from these two powerful organizations in the documentary film world is such an honor,” Nix said. “Their acknowledgement of me as a filmmaker, and not just a specific film, is a true testament to each of their commitments to supporting directors with the freedom to do the work we love.”

Nix is currently in production on the feature documentary Braniacs (working title) about teenage scientists from around the globe creating innovative solutions to the world’s climate crisis at the world’s largest and most prestigious high school science competition, ISEF, the International Science and Engineering Fair. Her nonfiction television work has appeared on HBO, Arte, ZDF, CBC, NHK, Canal +, IFC, New York Times Op-Docs, Planet Green, and the History Channel. She was a MacDowell Colony Fellow in 2006, and a Film Independent and IFP fellow in 2011. She received her MFA in Visual Arts from University of California San Diego, and serves as an adviser to the Sundance Institute, the Hot Docs Blue Ice Fund, East Africa’s Docubox, and is currently a film expert for the U.S. State Department’s American Film Showcase.

Discovery also debuted the documentary Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman in the Documentary Premieres section of the festival.