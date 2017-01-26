Mary Tyler Moore got her big break when she was cast as Laura Petrie, wife of Dick Van Dyke’s Rob Petrie, on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Created by Carl Reiner, the show ran for 158 episodes from 1961-66 on CBS, earning Moore a pair of Emmys for her role. Van Dyke remained her friend for the next six decades.

He tweeted a tribute to Moore following her death today at the age of 80. “There are no words,” he wrote. “She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better.” His post also includes a clip from the show of the two performing “I’ve Got Your Number”.