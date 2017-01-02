Dick Clark Productions has released a statement following accusations by Mariah Carey that the company was to blame for her performance mishap on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Carey rep Nicole Perna told Billboard on Sunday that “production set her up to fail.” Perna also said Carey did ample prep for the performance, rehearsing for three hours the night before and then again at 3 PM on New Year’s Eve with “no sound issues” but complained of problems with her earpiece shortly before the show. She blamed technical issues and her inability to hear the music for her problems with the performance, and Perna said she took the stage essentially “flying blind.”

DCP fired back with the following statement provided to Deadline:

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

Perna also told Billboard that allegations she planned to lip sync the performance just added “insult to injury.”

ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest slipped a bit in ratings from 2015-16 but still bested the competition, drawing a 9.0 rating from 11:30 PM-1:15 AM in the metered-market households.