The Directors Guild is investigating threats against guild members working on the TV coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies. The anonymous threat, sent via email to more than 60 guild members, called Trump “the monster we all fear” and said “there is no need of naming names when the inaugural credits will tell us enough about the people who truly care about this country and those who don’t share the same ideals.”

The guild said in a statement: “This is a DGA-covered project, staffed with DGA-represented employees. We have been in communication with our members and let them know we support their right to work on this project and intend to protect them fully. We have, and will continue to, investigate the source of this anonymous email.”

Trump will be sworn in around noon Eastern time on Friday in Washington, D.C.