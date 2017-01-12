ICG Publicists will honor Denzel Washington with its Motion Picture Showman of the Year award at the 54th Annual Awards luncheon on Friday, February 24.

The two-time Oscar winner will receive the award in recognition of his career achievements, including producing, directing and starring in Fences, a major contender in this year’s Academy Awards race.

“Denzel continues to excel as a major creative force in filmmaking while also recognizing the key role that publicity and promotion play in the success of filmmaking,” said awards committee chairman Henri Bollinger. “His understanding of what it takes to attract movie audiences supports his exceptional talents as an actor and filmmaker.”

Washington received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1989) and his second for his portrayal of the corrupt cop in the crime thriller, Training Day (2001). He won a Tony Award for his performance in Fences, during his return to Broadway in 2010. In addition to producing and directing the adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences, Washington reprises his original Tony-winning role alongside Viola Davis.

Washington’s professional acting career began in New York, where he performed in theatre productions such as Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and Othello. His breakout role came as Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC long-running hit television series, St. Elsewhere. His other television credits include The George McKenna Story, License to Kill, and Wilma.

As Washington crossed over into film, he garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of real life figures. He earned his first Oscar nomination for Cry Freedom (1987), as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. From there, he went on to portray Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992), boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in The Hurricane (1999), football coach Herman Boone in Remember the Titans (2000), poet and educator Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Debaters (2007), and drug kingpin Frank Lucas in American Gangster (2007).

Denzel’s most recent credits include Unstoppable (2010) , 2 Guns (2013) and The Equalizer (2014) directed by Antoine Fuqua. Last year, Washington teamed up with Fuqua again for a remake of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke.

He was recently honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards,

As previously announced, the Publicists Awards Luncheon will also honor Jeffrey Katzenberg with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Ryan Murphy will receive the Television Showmanship Award and Nanci Ryder will be awarded with the President’s Award.