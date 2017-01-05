The marquees of Broadway theaters will be dimmed for one minute tomorrow at 7:45 P.M.in memory of Carrie Fisher, who died December 27 at age 60, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died the next day, at age 84.

Mother and daughter both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in a “revisal” of the 1919 musical Irene, for which Reynolds, in the title role, was nominated for the Tony award for leading actress in a musical. Reynolds later appeared in Woman Of The Year, following Lauren Bacall and Raquel Welch in the title role. She also appeared in a musical revue, Debbie, and toured the U.S. in Annie Get Your Gun and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Fisher wrote and most recently appeared on Broadway in the original solo show Wishful Drinking. Her additional Broadway credits include Agnes Of God and Censored Scenes From King Kong.