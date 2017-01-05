EXCLUSIVE: Author Dean Koontz has signed with New York-based lit boutique Inkwell Management in all areas, and with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for film and television. Koontz, who has sold over 500 million books in 38 languages, has been without agency representation for several years, so look for him to become more active in having his thriller novels adapted. He had been and continues to be lawyered by Richard Heller at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Inkwell’s Richard Pine and Kim Witherspoon, and Brillstein’s Jon Liebman and Missy Malkin are his new reps. Koontz is about to publish The Silent Corner, the first in a series featuring FBI agent Jane Hawk, who is out to avenge her husband’s suspicious death and finds herself up against a high-tech conspiracy harboring a conspiracy that could transform what it means to be human. Bantam will publish the novel in June; a sequel, The Whispering Room, follows January 2018.