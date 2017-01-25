FilmRise has acquired North American rights to Dayveon , the feature-film debut of writer-director Amman Abbasi. This is coming off its world premiere as the opening film at the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT sidebar. A spring theatrical release is planned. The pic centers on 13-year-old Dayveon (newcomer Devin Blackmon), who is mourning the death of his older brother and spends his days roaming around his rural Arkansas town. When Dayveon falls in with a local gang, he becomes increasingly drawn to the camaraderie and violence of their world. Ryan Kampe of Visit Films negotiated the deal with FilmRise.